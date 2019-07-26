Bradford League – Methley buoyed ahead of clash with reigning champions Hanging Heaton

Methley go into their Bradford Premier League clash at Hanging Heaton tomorrow with some momentum after a thumping win over Bradford and Bingley last weekend.

The Premier Division strugglers hadn’t managed a win in their opening 13 games but breezed past Bradford and Bingley by 155 runs to record their first victory.

Hanging Heaton captain Gary Fellows

It could be the perfect time for Methley to visit current title holders Hanging Heaton, who have hit a slump in form.

They lost twice in as many days last weekend as they were beaten by 73 runs against Woodlands before suffering another defeat at second-placed Bradford and Bingley in a rearranged fixture on Sunday.

Methley tied with Hanging Heaton when the sides met earlier in the season - in the only other completed game that the bottom-placed side haven’t lost in 2019.

Meanwhile, Townville bowler Conor Harvey feels that his side can hand leaders Woodlands only their second defeat of the season when they face off this weekend.

Townville beat New Farnley last weekend, with Harvey taking 3-13.

“There is no doubt that Woodlands are a very good side, but we feel we can be the team to beat them,” he said.

“We always give them a good game, but they always somehow have that edge over us.

“But at the minute our cricket is very good and if we play the cricket we have been playing over the last few weeks, I think we can go close again.”

Elsewhere, Lightcliffe travel to Farsley in the knowledge that only Methley sit below them in the table. The Wakefield Road side lost to rivals Cleckheaton last weekend, while Farsley will also be keen to bounce back after defeat at Wrenthorpe.

After being skittled for just 92 at Townville, New Farnley will want a response at third-bottom Wrenthopre, who moved out of the relegation zone last weekend.

A potentially mouth-watering clash awaits at Cleckheaton as the in-form side host third-placed Pudsey St Lawrence. Undercliffe remain near the bottom two ahead of their clash with Bradford and Bingley.