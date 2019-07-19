Bradford League: Wounded Hanging Heaton in a bit of a spin

Hanging Heaton will resemble something akin to a wounded animal at Bennett Lane tomorrow.

Beaten in their last three league fixtures against New Farnley, Farsley and Cleckheaton, the Tewits had salt rubbed into the wounds last Sunday when they were knocked out of the Priestley Cup at the semi-final stage by Woodlands, whose hopes of a famous Bradford Premier League and cup double remain intact.

Not that the league leaders are counting their chickens, with the Albert Terrace outfit fully aware that the fourth-placed Tewits will be out for a spot of revenge tomorrow – in the first leg of a big league double-header which sees Heaton travel to second-placed Bradford and Bingley on Sunday.

Last Sunday’s game with Woodlands proved one sided with Heaton turning in an uncharacteristically poor performance in being bowled out for just 86, floundering against the spin of Mohammad Bilal and Kez Ahmed, who took seven wickets between them.

But Woodlands remain circumspect ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Heaton.

Secretary Brian Pearson said: “They will be hurting and will want to bounce back, so it should be a good game and we will have to be on our best behaviour in terms of approaching the game in a professional manner.

“They play Bradford and Bingley on Sunday and, if they can beat them for us, then we are sitting in a good situation then.

“We have Hanging Heaton and Pudsey St Lawrence in the near future, which is another toughie.

“We said that the month of July would be our testing time and that if we could get two wins in the next few weeks, that would be marvellous. But if we don’t win, we need to get the bonus points in the bag.

“We are 50-odd points in front of Hanging Heaton and New Farnley are five behind them as well.”

Form horse at the moment are unquestionably Bradford and Bingley, who are currently the nearest challengers to Woodlands after last weekend’s victory over champions Pudsey St Lawrence.

Some 27 points behind Woodlands, B&B visit rock-bottom Methley tomorrow before hosting Heaton the next day.

Pearson said: “The success story has been Bradford and Bingley. We were rained off against them, but they look to have got a number of different players performing for them, so it is not a one-man effort.

“They look to have a reasonable balance to the side and they beat St Lawrence with ease last week.

“But the test for them will be Hanging Heaton on Sunday and it will interesting to see how they go on.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, St Lawrence host Undercliffe, while Farsley visit Wrenthorpe. New Farnley head to Townville and Cleckheaton go to Lightcliffe.

The top four square off in Championship One with third-placed Morley hosting leaders Bankfoot and second-placed Batley visiting Hartshead Moor, in fourth.