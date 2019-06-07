Bradford's Dean Harrison wins Isle of Man Senior TT

Bradford's Dean Harrison claimed his biggest career victory to date by winning the Isle of Man Senior TT race today.

Harrison's chief rival Peter Hickman looked on course to secure his sixth TT win, having led by 20 seconds at one point, but was overhauled by Silicone Engineering Kawasaki's Harrison after Hickman's bike suffered mechanical troubles.

Having already won three times during the week, Hickman was quick out of the blocks and built up an eight-second lead over Harrison by the end of the second lap despite running his Superbike instead of his preferred hybrid Superstock machine.

That lead was extended to 20 seconds before the second pit stops were taken on lap four but Hickman's BMW machine developed a problem and Harrison took full advantage taking over the lead at Ramsey and cruising to his third TT victory and his first of the week by 53 seconds.

"To finish first, first you must finish. I'm over the moon," said Harrison after the race. "I sat there and thought if I can just stay in touch behind Hicky anything can happen - I can't believe it.

"I lost my way a bit in midweek with the weather but yesterday got me back on track. It was a race win over six laps, two pit stops, that's hard work.

Dean Harrison.

"Conditions were spot on. No damp patches. A massive thanks to all of the crowd, right around the course. They are what make it all so special."

Hickman's issues allowed Conor Cummins to close over the final two laps, but Hickman managed to hold onto second spot by 5.8 seconds.

Michael Dunlop finished fourth with James Hillier fifth.