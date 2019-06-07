Bramham Horse Trials 2019 VIDEO: Hazel Towers looks to make a splash as Nicola Wilson leads Yorkshire charge into cross-country

Have your say

NORTHALLERTON Olympian Nicola Wilson still heads a strong charge from Yorkshire heading into Saturday's cross country tests at the 2019 Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials.

Wilson led the CCI four-star short format on JL Dublin after the first day of dressage and put herself in contention in the flagship CCI four-star long format competition with a solid dressage display on Yacabo BK on Friday.

IN THE RUNNING: Nicola Wilson and Yacabo BK. Picture by James Hardisty.

A penalty score of 31.3 leaves the duo joint-10th heading into Saturday's cross county test.

Grafton's James Sommerville sits 40th on Altsaskin Jack with 37.1.

Richmond's Katie Magee is 52nd on Dollarney with 40.7 while former Yorkshire resident Matt Hecking is joint 57th with 42.9.

Pippa Funnell leads the main class after dressage on Billy Walk On with 26.6 penalty points.

Brits fill the first three places with Kitty King second on Vendredi Biats on 26.8, just ahead of Gemma Tattersall on Jalapeno III on 26.9.

Twelve riders including Wilson and Magee are contesting the short-format competition with Harrogatre rider Hazel Towers the last of the White Rose contingent to compete late on Thursday afternoon and thus experiencing much the worst of the weather.

Towers and Simply Smart recorded a penalty score of 41.2 but the duo are best over cross country and show jumping and the pairing even completed the five-star Badminton Horse Trials last month.

The class is led by Brit Gemma Tattersall who stormed into the lead on Quicklook V with the final dressage test of the day on Friday in driving rain at around 5.30pm.

The duo's score of 21.6 left them ahead of fellow Brit Laura Collett who is now second on Dacapo with 23.3.

Another Brit, Emily King, is third on Brookleigh with 23.6.

Wilson is again the leading Yorkshire rider in the class, sitting fifth on Thursday night leader JL Dublin on 25.1.

Bedale's Sara Bowe is next best in 25th with Kilcoltrim Mermist after a decent dressage test of 30.6.

From a White Rose perspective, James Rushbrooke is next in that class with Zealandnew BK joint 41st with 33.3.

Holly Richardson is joint 45th with Caraghs Buffet on 34.8 while Morgan Kent is joint 55th on Felda with 36.8. Katie Magee is 59th on Enceladus with 37.4.

Chloe Bell sits 66th on Javas Spice with 39.6 while Charlotte Brear is 80th on Manor Missile who has recovered from laminitis to return to Bramham.

Christopher Whittle is just in front of her in joint 74th on Skip Mill on 44.2 while double-handed Sophie Platt is 81st on Caesar II with 47.3 and 82nd on Be Be III on 47.4.

Phil Brown lies 84th on 49.7 on Harry Robinson.

Richmond's Storm Straker is the sole Yorkshire rider in the under-25s class and sits 17th on Well Designed on a penalty score of 38.1.

Richard Coney leads the way on 29.8 on Kananaskis, ahead of Yasmin Ingham on Sandman 7 (30.1) and Sam Ecroyd on Davinci III (30.4).