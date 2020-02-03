Castleford Tigers key man hit with two-match penalty notice for 'Dangerous Contact' in victory over Toronto Wolfpack

Peter Mata'utia is set to miss Castleford Tigers' next two fixtures after being hit with a two-match penalty notice.

The utility back, who was deployed at centre in yesterday's opening-day win over Toronto Wolfpack, has been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact for a late hit on Wolfpack forward Jon Wilkin.

It means the 29-year-old will miss this Friday's meeting with Wigan Warriors and the following fixture with Catalans Dragons.

Castleford got their Super League campaign off to a winning start with Mata'utia crossing for the Tigers' final try at Headingley in a 28-10 win.

Liam Kay opened the scoring for the Wolfpack but Greg Eden, Grant Millington, Adam Milner and Michael Shenton - in his first competitive appearance since last April - hit back for Castleford.

Hakim Miloudi replied for Toronto in the second period as he sprinted clear after intercepting a pass from Jordan Rankin.

Warrington Wolves forward Chris Hill has also been issued with a penalty notice for a Grade C High Tackle in the Wire's loss at Wigan Warriors.

The veteran prop was sent off in the first half for a high tackle on Sam Powell and is set to be suspended for the next three games.