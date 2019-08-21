Champions Yeadon make Jack Hampshire Cup history

Have your say

THERE was history-making joy for Yeadon, who lifted the Jack Hampshire Cup for the first time ever on Sunday after a tense two-wicket win over Birstall at Liversedge.

The Leeds outfit were on the ropes at 85-7 in reply to Birstall’s 132, but their tail-enders held their nerve with Andy Robinson, Ryan Robinson and Paul Machell seeing them home, despite spinner Benadict Gundry’s impressive 4-21.

Top-scorer for Championship Two promotion-chasers Birstall was Eric Austin, who hit a valiant 45.

Meanwhile, Hanging Heaton disappointingly saw their quest to retain the Vitality ECB Club T20 Cup end in a seven-wicket loss to Sheffield Collegiate in the regional final.

James Carrington (70no) was top-scorer for Collegiate as the South Yorkshire outfit eclipsed the Tewits’ score of 174-7 with just under three overs remaining.

Leading lights for Heaton, whose openers Gary Fellows and Ben Kohler-Cadmore both perished for one, were Callum Geldart (52) and Ismail Dawood (44), who shared in a fourth-wicket stand of 94 and big-hitting David Stiff (48no).

Sami Ullah hit an unbeaten 88 to move Batley 36 points clear at the top of Championship One after a three-wicket success over Wakefield St Michael’s on Saturday – on a day when promotion rivals Bankfoot and Morley lost.

Despite losing to Ossett, Morley jumped up Bankfoot into second.

Baildon, Pudsey Congs and Hartshead Moor all possess hopes of promotion following victories, with the gap between Morley and sixth-placed Moor being 16 points.

Yasir Ali (5-32 and 49no) was the hero for fifth-placed Congs, who claimed an excellent six-wicket win over Bankfoot, who were dismissed for just 93.

Morley – for whom Matt Baxter (98) and James McNichol (65) put on 171 for the first wicket – were edged out by nine runs in a run-fest with Ossett, whose best was Kiwi Izaiah Lange (109).

Former Yorkshire bowler Iain Wardlaw and ex-captain Danny Squire cleaned up for Hartshead, who demolished neighbours Gomersal en route to an unlikely 86-run win at Highmoor Lane.

Wardlaw took a stunning 6-11, backed up impressively by Squire (4-8) as Gomersal were blitzed for a sorry 22.

Earlier, Moor were dismissed for 109 and were indebted to Chris Wynd’s 45.