Champions Yorkshire can retain Northern Counties crown in their battle with leaders Lancashire

REIGNING champions Yorkshire Ladies produced a superb performance against Cheshire to put their Northern Counties Match Week fate back into their own hands at Seaton Carew.

Captain Heather Muir saw her side respond brilliantly to the previous day's loss to Durham by defeating Cheshire 6-3 on Thursday, four points coming from the singles session from which, on Wednesday, they had only gained two.

It leaves the 'Green Army' second behind Lancashire, but the sides face one another on Friday in the final round of matches when a win by 5.5-3.5 or better from Yorkshire would see them retain their title with a superior game points total.

Yorkshire edged the foursomes against Cheshire 2-1, wins coming from the top pairing of Deb Henery (Hickleton) and Melissa Wood (Woodsome Hall) and the anchor pairing of Nicola Slater (Lindrick) and Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe).

Afternoon singles victors for the White Rose were Wood, Holden, Rudding Park's Evie Cooke and Lily Hirst, of Woodsome Hall.

Lancashire lost their afternoon foursomes to Northumberland, but emerged 5-4 match winners, while Durham defeated Cumbria 6.5-2.5