Champions Yorkshire Ladies beaten by Durham to place their Northern Counties crown in jeopardy

YORKSHIRE Ladies subsided from a position of strength to suffer defeat as Durham beat the defending Northern Counties Match Week champions 5.5-3.5 on day three at Seaton Carew.

The ‘Green Army’, having shared the three points available in the morning foursomes’, took the top two singles through Lindrick’s Nicola Slater and Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe).

But the remaining four singles all went the way of Durham to allow Lancashire - 6-3 winners over Cheshire - to head the table ahead of Thursday's matches, in which Yorkshire face Cheshire.

In Wednesday's other match Northumberland overwhelmed Cumbria 8.5-0.5.

Yorkshire will look for a convincing win against Cheshire in order to set up a potential title decider against Lancashire on Friday.