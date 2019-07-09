Confidence boost for Lando Norris as he lands new deal at McLaren

British teenager Lando Norris has been rewarded for the promising start to his Formula 1 career with a long-term McLaren deal.

McLaren have activated a clause in Norris’s rookie contract which is understood to see the 19-year-old remain with them for at least a further three years.

It is believed Norris will not get a pay hike on his current wage, worth up to £400,000-a-season, for next year.

“It’s good to see McLaren have faith in me, and back up what they’ve said in that I have been doing a good job so far,” said Norris.

“I wasn’t pushing for it. I wasn’t saying I want the deal done by Silverstone. It was out of the blue last week. It doesn’t change too much because I wasn’t thinking about it, or worried about it, but it gives me a bit more confidence.

“As for the dollar, the kerching, I can’t even remember what I have got in my contract. It is not something I am worried about. It is under control.”

McLaren made the announcement on the eve of Norris’s home race at Silverstone on Sunday following their driver’s impressive displays, and to deter interest from rival teams.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant and say my results speak for themselves, but for what McLaren say – and that’s the best way for me to know what I am doing given the people they have seen come and go over the years – they feel I am doing a good job,” added Norris.

McLaren’s chief executive Zak Brown, added: “Lando is in a good place, so as he gets more successful, and we get more successful, we all win together.”