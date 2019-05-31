Confidence for Derby day Dash high for David Griffiths’ horse Duke Of Firenze

DAVID Griffiths feels Duke Of Firenze is at the “top of his game” as his 10-year-old bids to win the Dash – Epsom’s Derby day sprint – for a second time.

His confidence is at a high thanks to victories at Thirsk and York on the last two Saturdays, although it is six years since he won this cavalry charge when in the care of Sir Michael Stoute.

Duke Of Firenze has run in this race four times since, the last three for Griffiths with placings of two thirds and a sixth.

“I was delighted with him at York. The Thirsk race gave him a lot of confidence and he did it well at York,” said the Bawtry trainer.

“He’s very well handicapped and arguably back to his best. He’s got a nice draw (19) near the rail, but he comes from behind so he’ll need a bit of luck. He’s on the top of his game now and is in real good form.”

Griffiths is also optimistic of a good run from Ornate, despite being drawn wide in stall two. “He’s in real good order,” added the trainer.

Meanwhile John Gosden’s Anapurna won the Oaks under Frankie Dettori who was landing the Classic for a fifth time. “I absolutely love it. My first one (Oaks on Balanchine) was 25 years ago and I’m still here,” said the jockey who rides Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus in the Derby.