Consistency is the key for Yorkshire Carnegie, insists Phil Davies

Building consistency is the message Yorkshire Carnegie director of rugby Phil Davies is sending to his squad.

Davies’ team face Nottingham tonight at Emerald Headingley Stadium still searching for their first Greene King Championship victory of the season.

With the club 15 points adrift from safety, the directive from Davies is simple.

“The main message we’ve been trying to give the lads is to improve the performance,” he explained.

“We know the scoreboard is important but we’re not going to get anything if we don’t start to improve as individuals and as a team.

“We’ve had a good week preparing and we’re excited about what this young team can deliver.

“They have a lot of potential and now we have to implement what we practice in training onto the playing field.”

The Welshman has been unable to fault the effort of everyone at the club since returning in January following a 14-year absence.

“It’s been great since I’ve come back,” he added. “The players are training three, sometimes four times a week, the attitude has been excellent.

“The staff, players and board have all been enthusiastic to take the plan and try to develop and improve. That’s all I can ask for.

“We’ve come into the end of the first four-week block with the boys and the commitment that they’ve been putting in has been tremendous. We just lack a bit of consistency which we need to try and deliver against Nottingham.”

The visitors come into the contest sitting 10th in the table but Davies doesn’t think that truly represents the ability of the side.

“They’re a really well coached team, have a good set piece and can throw the ball about and get it moving.

“Although attack minded, they’re strong defensively and haven’t conceded many points all year so it’s going to be a good challenge for our boys.”

Davies has made four changes to the side that lost at Jersey Reds last week.

Joe Carlisle returns to fly-half meaning Dan Lancaster reverts to centre for Tom Varndell who misses out through concussion.

There are two more positional changes with James Elliot back at scrum-half and James Robins and Jack Metcalf swapping positions at full-back and centre.

The remaining two changes are in the forwards. Adam Brown will start at hooker with Louis Musetti coming on from the bench.

Ed Bloodworth has been ruled out with a knee injury which pushes Alex Humfrey up to the second row.

This creates the space for James Hasson to fill, who will start his first game for the club after being used as a replacement last week.