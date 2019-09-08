Cookland holds his nerve to earn Huddersfield late draw

An injury time try helped hosts Huddersfield snatch a 22-22 draw with Yorkshire rivals Hull in a dramatic opening National Two (North) fixture at Lockwood Park.

Trailing by seven, prop Alex Battye crashed over for Huddersfield and with stand-off Cail Cookland adding the conversion they secured two points from a draw.

Simon Humberstone’s early penalty edged Hull in front after three minutes, only for centre Will Milner to match it ten minutes later.

Centre Elliot Munnelly touched down five minutes before the break for Huddersfield to take a narrow 8-4 lead at the break.

The East Yorkshire side came out well for the second half with No 8 Latu Makaafi scoring on 44 minutes and Humberstone adding a penalty four minutes later to edge into an 11-8 lead.

Winger Keane Naylor’s 55th minute try extended that lead, but Huddersfield were not about to roll over and when hooker Ross Thornton ran in on 64 minutes and Cookland converted, they were just one point behind.

Two more penalties from Humberstone saw Hull take a 22-15 lead before Battye’s late try was converted to ensure a draw.

In the day’s other Yorkshire derby match Wharfedale came out on top as they overcame Otley 15-8. The home side took an early lead after with a penalty from Jack Blakeney-Edwards. Otley hit back with a try from Henry Roberts and held the lead until half time.

Wharfedale then took the lead again as Matt Speres touched down after Sam Gaudie took a quick penalty tap to open up the Otley defence. Ben Smith levelled again for the away side minutes later after kicking a penalty.

But the home side regained the lead on 61 minutes with Rob Baldwin crashing over, Blakeney-Edwards scored the following conversion to make it 15-8.

Sheffield Tigers got their season off to a winning start with a 25-19 win over Chester.

Centre Jamie Broadley was the star for Tigers with two tries, while he had a hand in much of their good play. Winger Henri Packard also touched down, while Mark Ireland kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Rotherham Titans began their National One fixtures with a 38-19 loss at Rosslyn Park.

The Yorkshire side fell behind in the sixth minute after conceding a converted try.

Full-back Tomas Bacon hit back for the Titans in the 10th minute with a try converted by fly-half Sam Hollingworth.

Rotherham fell behind again in the 13th minute from another converted try before levelling the scores again in the 32nd minute when winger Dan Leake crashed over. Rosslyn Park then went on to dominate proceedings, crashing over another three tries and a penalty to secure maximum points.

A late consolation try from outside centre James Cooke wasn’t enough to spur a comeback for Rotherham who had to settle for defeat.

Sandal made a great start to their North Premier fixtures with a 35-12 victory over Cumbrian outfit Kirkby Lonsdale, while Harrogate won 38-7 at Ilkley.

And in North One East Malton and Norton came away narrow 40-38 winners from an 11-try thriller over Huddersfield YMCA, while Cleckheaton were 32-29 winners over Scarborough with both sides securing a four-try bonus point.

In another narrow win Driffield were 22-18 winners over York, while Morley ran in four tries on their way to a 29-10 win over West Hartlepool.