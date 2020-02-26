Coronavirus threat to Six Nations rugby union encounters

The Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy on March 7 should not take place due to the risk posed by the coronavirus, believes the Health Minister of Ireland.

China has reported 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus that has spread to a variety of countries, including Italy where authorities have swiftly put in restrictions.

The Department of Health in Ireland’s national public health emergency team recommended the game should be postponed but the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has called for the Minister to explain the “specific reasoning” behind his comments.

England’s trip to Rome on March 14 could also be in doubt due to the outbreak.

Rugby Football Union officials are in talks with Six Nations organisers over the match at the Stadio Olympico on the final day of the Six Nations.

Health Minister Simon Harris told RTE news: “The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.

“So my department will be contacting the IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) in relation to this.

“I know (it will) cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations.”

The IRFU said in a statement it would seek “an urgent meeting with Minister Harris as to the specific reasoning behind calling for the cancellation of the Ireland v Italy Six Nations fixture in the context of the Government’s overall travel policy to and from Italy and other affected countries.”

The statement continued: “Until such time as the IRFU has had contact with the Minister and gets an understanding of the government’s strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings, it is not in a position to comment further.

A statement from Six Nations organisers read: “Six Nations is aware of the recommendation from the Irish Health Minister in relation to the upcoming Six Nations Championship match between Ireland and Italy on Saturday March 7.

“The IRFU has sought an urgent meeting with the Irish Government to discuss the matter further and we will remain in close contact with them regarding the outcome of those discussions.”

Ospreys’ Pro 14 match against Zebre in Parma and Ulster’s trip to Treviso to play Benetton have already been called off.