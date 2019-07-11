Danny Tudhope hoping Dream of Dreams can deliver in July Cup

DANNY Tudhope hopes he can gain compensation for ‘the one that got away’ at Royal Ascot by partnering Dream Of Dreams to victory in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket tomorrow.

There may have been no complaints from the 33-year-old after he ended the Royal meeting with four winners to his name – but it was a case of what could have been after Dream Of Dreams failed by a head to stop the mighty Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Communique ridden by jockey Silvestre de Sousa coming home to win the Princess Of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes during day one of the Moet and Chandon July Festival 2019 at Newmarket Racecourse.

With that conqueror since retired, Tudhope is optimistic he and Sir Michael Stoute’s gelding can land this prestigious six-furlong Group One on a weekend which also features the 60th running of the John Smith’s Cup at York.

Thirsk-based Tudhope said: “He is very much the one that got away, but it was a good run still. I don’t think they expected him to run that well – and another stride or two, he might have won.

“The horse in the past had been a bit keen in his races, (but) he was the complete opposite and, if anything, he was a bit behind it and he was probably a length or so further back than I wanted.

“Saying that, though, if he had been closer he might have been a bit keen. I think that is why he ran so well, because he was a bit lazy early on and then he came home like a train. Hopefully he will run the same sort of race.

“It would definitely make up for missing out at Ascot if we could win the July Cup.”

There may be no Blue Point lining up in opposition this time, but Dream Of Dreams faces taking on Commonwealth Cup scorer Advertise and Wokingham winner Cape Byron – two rivals for whom Tudhope has plenty of respect.

But the in-form rider, who edged ahead of rival Oisin Murphy this week in the race to become this year’s Stobart-sponsored champion jockey, is buoyed by the fact that Dream Of Dreams is trained by Stoute – the master at getting the best out of older horses.

He added: “I rode him last year, and he was very keen, and that was over five.

“Sir Michael does well with horses like this and gets them nice and settled. The older they get the better they get with him.

“Sir Michael’s record with older horses is phenomenal, and he is one of the best with them.”

The July Cup is the final-day highlight of Newmarket’s summer festival which began yesterday with Communique powering up the hill to win the Princess of Wales’s Tattersalls Stakes.

Mark Johnston’s four-year-old was winning at Newmarket and the Middleham trainer will look for a Group One target for champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa’s mount.

The bitter disappointment was 2018 Epsom Derby hero Masar who was last of six. Trainer Charlie Appleby was philosophical in defeat, saying: “I had no excuses coming into today. He had ticked every box. The great thing about this game is that is levels you.”

However, given that Masar was also well-beaten at Royal Ascot last month, his first run since his Derby triumph 12 months previously, it would not be a surprise if he is now retired by owner Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation.

Former Ebor-winning jockey Callum Rodriguez has been been banned for six months by the British Horseracing Authority after failing a drugs test.

Rodriguez, who is attached to Michael Dods’ yard in Darlington, won the 2017 Ebor on Iain Jardine’s Nakeeta.

He tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at Southwell on February 27 and will not now e able to reapply for his licence until September 7 at the earliest.