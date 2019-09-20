Darren Gough - My composite Ashes XI; Steve Smith, Joe Root, Jofra Archer...even Jonny Bairstow
THE Ashes are now over and there will probably be a few surprises in my best England and Australia line-up from the series.
Friday 20 September 2019 17:47
I have found a place for Jonny Bairstow, but Stuart Broad does not get in my side. Here we go then with my composite XI.
1. 1. Rory Burns
I do think he has started to show England that we might possibly have a successor to Alastair Cook as a long-term opener. He looks like he can be a leader if he can be consistent with his run-scoring.
2. 2. Joe Denly
Denly gets in because Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Jason Roy were so bad. It could have been ever so different; I might have put Jack Leach into open if Joe had not got 94 in the last game.
3. 3. Joe Root
Sneaks in at three even though it is a position where I cannot see him playing again for England. He got four fifties in the series and three noughts. He got a few good deliveries in there as well.
4. 4. Steve Smith
Scored 774 runs at 110.57. People are comparing him to Bradman now and that just shows what everyone thinks of him. Hes an amazing batsman.
