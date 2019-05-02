Riders in action during stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Day One of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 in pictures

Take a look through our gallery of pictures from the opening day of Tour de Yorkshire 2019.

The men's race began in Doncaster and passed through Howden and Beverley before the ascent up Baggaby Hill and on to Pocklington and the finish line in Selby. A 182.5km stage including two intermediate sprints and one climb. After Day 1, Jesper Asselman is the race leader. Stage 2 takes place tomorrow, starting and finishing in Barnsley and Bedale.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones cuts the ribbon to start the race.

1. Cutting the ribbon

Riders at the start line in Doncaster.

2. Smiles at the start

The Great Britain Cycling Team signing on.

3. Team GB

Anti fracking protests at the start in Doncaster protesting against Team Ineos.

4. Protestors

