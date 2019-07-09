Defenceman James Bettauer aims to bring ‘good times’ back to Sheffield Steelers

DEFENCEMAN James Bettauer predicts “good times ahead” after signing for the Sheffield Steelers on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his senior career playing in the DEL, making the switch to South Yorkshire for his first taste of Elite League hockey after a season at Krefeld Pinguine.

Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox has revealed a strong of impressive signings in recent weeks, with the capture of Bettauer coming amid interest from several other clubs.

The deal has been helped with the inclusion of a two-year MBA package at the University of Sheffield.

“James is a solid two-way defenceman who has consistently been a PP and PK guy at the DEL level and can play in all situations,” said Fox. “He skates well and is willing to mix it up physically when needed.

“We want to be a team that has active, aggressive ‘D’ in all three zones and he’s a guy who will get us stops in the D-zone, but also likes to join the rush.”

Sheffield Steelers head coach and GM', Aaron Fox.'June 3 2019

Having spent three years in the WHL, Bettauer made the switch to Germany on a two-year deal with the Hamburg Freezers in 2012, before spending the same amount of time at both Augsburger Panther and Straubing Tigers.

“I’m looking forward to my time in Sheffield,” said Bettauer.

“As players and people, you look for new challenges. While the education is important for life after hockey, I am still super-committed to the game and the Steelers and I’m sure we will have good times ahead.”