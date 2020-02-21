Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II: price for pay-per-view fight on BT Sport and how to buy it

The Gypsy King vs the Bronze Bomber is a boxing showdown that is eagerly awaited by thousands, but if you want to watch Wilder vs Fury you will have to pay to catch it.

If you plan on catching the showdown, here’s everything you need to know about purchasing the world heavyweight title bout.

Wilder vs Fury 2 is a pay-per-view fight (Photo: Getty Images)

How does pay-per-view work?

As you’d expect, pay-per-view simply means that you pay for the event you want to view rather than for a channel as a whole.

While most sport is available on subscription services like BT Sport and Sky Sports, big fights are almost always excluded from these deals and have to be bought separately.

The money raised through pay-per-views can then contribute a large chunk of the money made by the two fighters: it has been estimated that Wilder and Fury could raise somewhere around £60 million from the pay-per-view sales alone with their latest fight.

How much does the Wilder v Fury fight cost?

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2 is priced at £24.95.

Coverage begins at midnight on Saturday 22 February and the cost includes access to three of the undercard fights:

- Emanuel Navarrete v Jeo Santisima (WBO Super Bantamweight Title match)

- Sebastian Fundora v Daniel Lewis

- Charles Martin v Gerald Washington

How can I buy it?

The fight is available via BT Sport Box Office.

If you are already a BT subscriber, you can buy the fight simply by pressing the BT Player button on your remote and then selecting “Buy Now” on the event, or by going to the BT TV channel, found on channel 494. This is also where the fight itself will be shown.

All BT Sport subscribers will also be given access to the first hour of the night’s coverage at no extra cost.

If you are a Sky customer and have previously bought a BT Sport Box Office event, you can purchase the fight just by going to channel 490. Alternatively, if this is your first time, you can register and buy it online via the Sky website.

Virgin TV customers can also buy the fight by pressing “On Demand” and then “Live Events” on their remote control.

TalkTalk TV customers can purchase it by going to channel 494 and entering their PIN number with their remote control.

Once you have paid for the fight, you will also have the option of watching it on any of your devices using the BT Sport Box Office app, or by going to the BT Sport website via the link that will be provided.

What if I miss the fight?

If you can’t make it to a screen in time for the fight, BT Sport Box Office will be showing replays of it every hour from 9am on Sunday 23 February until 11pm on Monday 24 February.

These hour-long showings will offer an especially streamlined experience, featuring only the main event itself.