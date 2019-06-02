Derby record within sight for Aidan O’Brien after Anthony Van Dyck Epsom triumph

AIDAN O’BRIEN is just one victory away from saddling a record eighth win in the Epsom Derby after Anthony Van Dyck – named in honour of the Flemish painter – prevailed in a blanket finish.

Yet, typically, the Ballydoyle maestro was quick to credit others after he landed a seventh success in the race to equal the feats of training greats Robert Robson, John Porter and Fred Darling.

Jockey Seamie Heffernan celebrates Derby success aboard Anthony Van Dyck.

“I’m very privileged to be a small part of a great team,” said the softly-spoken 49-year-old whose first victory came in 2001 courtesy of Galileo, who went on to become a champion stallion and sired Anthony Van Dyck.

Indeed, the Galileo bloodline has become so strong that he was related to all 13 Derby runners – including O’Brien’s seven-strong team.

Only runner-up Madhmoon, trained by 86-year-old Kevin Prendergast, halted an O’Brien clean sweep with Anthony Van Dyck’s stable companions Japan, Broome, Sir Dragonet, Circus Maximus third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Ridden by veteran jockey Seamus Heffernan, 46, who was winning the Derby for the first time, he switched Anthony Van Dyck to the inner in a frantic finish, enjoying a dream run, to win by half a length in a five-way finish, with a photo-finish required to determine the minor placings.

The Irish Derby – which O’Brien has already won on 12 occasions – could be next for the champion colt as O’Brien’s Ballydoyle stables, in partnership with Coolmore Stud, begin to dominate the new Flat season after a relatively quiet 2018 by their own exemplary standards.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m so delighted and privileged to be working with everybody at Ballydoyle and Coolmore day in, day out – they put so much effort it,” reflected O’Brien.

“The Derby is such a tough race to win. All the way down the straight, we had a big team of horses challenging to win. We won the race, but we didn’t even have the second!

“Seamus gave him a great ride and I’m so delighted for Seamus who has been there for a long time. He has ridden placed horses in the Derby, so it is great for him to win the race. I know how tough a race this is. We do not put any of our Derby horses together at home. We just try to have them at their best for when they get to the racecourse.

“The boss (John Magnier) always says that the Derby is the Holy Grail and it is the backbone of the thoroughbred. This is the ultimate test. You don’t know what horse is going to handle the track, the preliminaries, whether they will have the stamina.

“Anthony Van Dyck is a very solid horse. He danced every dance last year and did everything we asked of him. He ran a very good trial when winning at Lingfield.”

Praising his team, O’Brien added: “If I mention everybody, I will forget but there are people from the ground right up to the riders, the people in the office, the farriers, the vets, the people that do the stables day in and day out, that do the farms. There are so many people involved that I would like to thank.”

The big disappointment was the Hughie Morrison-trained and Oisin Murphy-ridden Telecaster, who finished last just a fortnight after winning York’s Dante Stakes.

Four races in quick succession were attributed for the poor performance from a horse who appeared to be in perfect position rounding Tattenham Corner before failing to pick up at all.

A lay-off, and then a return to York in August for the Juddmonte International, is now on the cards.

“We’ll just sit down and think about it. It’s going to be a difficult judgement, because he looks great this morning,” rued Morrison, whose New Approach colt had been supplemented at a cost of £85,000.

“He’s in the Irish Derby, the Eclipse, the Grand Prix de Paris – but they might all come too soon. We might just put him away and run him at York. Obviously the Derby was a very competitive race. But there wasn’t a ‘stand-out’ victory – with five horses finishing within a length.”

Morrison reports Telecaster apparently none the worse for the experience – and has no regrets. “He didn’t turn up at the Derby -–but we know we’ve got a very good horse,” he added.

As for Murphy, he did land the finale on Watchable for North Yorkshire trainer David O’Meara and Hambleton Racing. “He’s a very tough old horse. It’s testament to David O’Meara and his team that he’s won so well, and I’m just so pleased to ride a winner here as it’s a very important festival,” said the jockey.

Reflecting on Telecaster’s run, he ventured: “He did everything right today and we wouldn’t change anything. Hughie had him in great order and I was very happy at the start, but although we got a great position he’d had four races in quick succession. Hopefully, we’ll see him back to his best later in the year.”