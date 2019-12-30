Director of rugby Martyn Wood pays price for Yorkshire Carnegie's winless start

Yorkshire Carnegie have made the surprise decision to remove director of rugby Martyn Wood with immediate effect.

Although the club has lost all 13 games so far this season, the poor sequence has come as no real shock given the financial predicament they have found themselves in.

After a CVA in the summer, former England scrum-half Wood - who only joined from Hull Ionians at the end of July - was tasked with assembling a squad at short notice and on a minimal budget after the stricken club switched to part-time status.

The players had barely any pre-season together and, on the back of a raft of heavy defeats, sit bottom of the Championship with just a solitary bonus point to their name after seven league games.

However, given they remain only seven points behind Bedford Blues, the club’s hierarchy firmly believe they can still avoid relegation and that prompted last night’s announcement.

“Martyn joined Yorkshire Carnegie at a very difficult time for the club and he faced having to build a squad in a short space of time ahead of the current season,” said managing director Chris Gibson.

“Regretfully though results have been disappointing and we find ourselves at the foot of the table facing a challenging second half of the season.

“It is the ambition of everyone involved with Yorkshire Carnegie to retain our place in the league and with 15 games remaining the board felt that immediate changes needed to be made to give us the best chance of survival.

“We would like to thank Martyn for all he has contributed to the club and his hard work over a tough period and we wish him all the best for the future.

“Joe Ford will remain Head Coach and we will now aim to bring in a new Director of Rugby as soon as possible.”

Carnegie’s next game is at Cornish Pirates on Sunday January 12.