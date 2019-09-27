Dominant Benbatl impresses on return to action

SAEED bin Suroor is eyeing an appearance on Champions Day at Ascot for Benbatl after the triple Group One winner proved his considerable ability remains very much intact with a dominant comeback victory in the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket.

The Godolphin-owned middle distance star won three times at the highest level in 2018 – running out a brilliant winner of the Dubai Turf at Meydan in late March before landing the Grosser Dallmayr Preis in Germany in July and the Ladbrokes Stakes in Australia in October.

The Oisin Murphy-ridden benbatl is now bound for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot after winning the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket.

Having been off the track since chasing home the wonder mare Winx when she made history with a fourth victory in the Cox Plate, Benbatl was soon bowling along in front in the hands of champion jockey-elect Oisin Murphy.

Having initially been ridden with restraint, Frankie Dettori moved the high-class three-year-old King Of Comedy closer to the pace at the halfway stage of the one-mile contest, seemingly keen not to give Benbatl too much rope.

However, it was clear over a furlong out that the favourite was struggling to close the gap and the further Benbatl went the better he looked, passing the post with five lengths in hand.

Bin Suroor said: “In the mornings he has been working really well – he showed his class in his last piece of work on the Watered Gallop.

“It was a hard season for him last year and he ran in many races, starting in Dubai. We talked to Sheikh Mohammed and decided to give him a break to start him at this time of year.”

RaceBets make Benbatl their 7-1 second-favourite (from 14-1) for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on October 19 – the aforementioned Murphy won last year’s renewal on Roaring Lion – while Betfair cut the five-year-old to 8-1 from 10-1 for the 10-furlong Qipco Champion Stakes on the same card.

“We will keep the options open and I want to speak to the boss,” the trainer added.

“We will be looking at Group One races for him and we could take him to Ascot for the QEII or the Champion Stakes and there is also a race for him in Germany. After that I want to take him back to Dubai and run him in the big races there.

“He is a solid horse that has always tried really hard. Talking to Oisin he said he would have no problem being kept at a mile or going back to a mile and a quarter, but he showed plenty of speed.

“It was very important (to get him back on track). In the stable there is always a star and he is one of them. He is a Group One winner in the past and we are looking to keep him happy and healthy for the future.”

Jockeys could have to undergo hair testing in the future as the British Horseracing Authority considers how it can best tackle the use of drugs in the sport.

William Carson – grandson of former champion jockey Willie Carson – was banned for six months at a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in March, the fourth rider to do so this year.

Callum Rodriguez and Kevin Lundie both tested positive in February, while amateur rider Peter Bryan is currently serving a six-month sentence for an offence in April. Kieran Shoemark also returned earlier in the summer after serving a suspension for failing a test in November 2018.

Riders are currently urine and breathalyser tested, but hair follicle testing allows substances to be detected for a longer period of time.

A BHA spokesman said: “Bringing in standardised hair testing would have significant advantages, due to the more complete historical picture it can provide of substance use. This would not necessarily replace the current programme of urine and breath testing.

“Hair testing is something we are actively discussing as we look to constantly evolve our approach to drug use within the weighing room.

“We will continue to work closely with the PJA to ensure we have adequate and robust deterrents in place whilst ensuring the health, safety and welfare of our athletes is protected.”