Doncaster fighter Reece Mould on target for British title tilt

Doncaster’s Reece Mould kept his unbeaten record intact with a professional display at the Leeds Arena on Saturday night.

The English featherweight champion defeated Bayardo Ramos in a six-round encounter, on the undercard of Josh Warrington v Sofiane Takoucht, taking the fight 60-53 to extend his professional record to 13-0.

Victory keeps Mould’s hopes of winning the British title very much alive, with the Yorkshire boxer expected to compete for the belt against Ryan Walsh early next year.

Mould dominated the first round, with his combinations forcing Ramos onto the back foot.

The Doncaster fighter, who is also the training partner of Warrington, scored a knock down in the second round.

Ramos swung wildly for Mould but the Doncaster man saw it coming, weaving out of the way before delivering a forceful right hand to the chin.

The referee’s count reached eight before Ramos got back to his feet and signalled he was ready to carry on.

But the Nicaraguan never recovered from the early blow as Mould wore down his opponent.

By the fifth round, Ramos was wrapping his arms around Mould to try and stay in the contest as the English champion unloaded punch after punch.

The final round was all about survival for Ramos as Mould continued to find the combinations.

The bell rang to signal the end of the sixth as Mould took the dominant victory and he now looks towards the British title.