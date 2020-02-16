Doncaster Knights issue timely reminder to the RFU after funding blow

Doncaster, whose president Steve Lloyd has reacted furiously to the savage cuts being imposed on Championship clubs by the RFU and Premiership Rugby, responded appropriately by producing a high-quality performance that is being threatened in the future by the governing body.

Doncaster’s standards at Castle Park were exemplary in a swirling wind and wet conditions and illustrated why the Championship is a competition that is of significant value and one that should be encouraged and developed by the RFU and not undermined.

The Knights’ victory by six tries to two was the team’s best display this season and coincided with the 250th appearance of captain and second-row Matt Challinor.

Challinor’s achievement was a major talking point, alongside the RFU’s decision to slash the budget of Championship clubs but the outstanding feat, as Doncaster won their third consecutive home match, was the hat-trick by Welsh winger Kyle Evans, whose pace broke through twice in the first half and then in the 78th minute.

Having joined from Merthyr Tydfil, Evans, 28, showed power and confidence as he seized his opportunities, and is precisely the sort of player whose professional career can be enhanced in the competition provided by the Championship.

Doncaster, who led 26-5 at half-time, also scored tries by prop Colin Quigley, winger Tyson Lewis and replacement forward Jo Sproston during a strong all-round effort in which the team’s forwards were dominant.

Doncaster moved up to eighth despite No 8 Rory Pitman damaging a hamstring.

Doncaster Knights: McColl (Cowell 78), Evans, Roberts (Latu 67), Foley, Lewis, Olver, Pocklington (Cullen 78), Hislop (Thomas 40), Hunter(Edgson 40), Quigley (Foster 60), Challinor, Smith (Eames 78), Lokotui, Volpi, Pitman (Sproston 34).

Jersey Reds: Slowik (Penberthy 56), Stapley (Jones 60), Iona (Spencer 53), Cope, Newey, Robson, Homer, Godfrey (Morley 45), Harris (Cutting 60), Clarey (Montout-Alexis 53), Hallam-Eames (Hatherell 53), Bartle, Upfield, Bainbridge (Joyce 60), Venter.

Referee: S Cox (RFU).