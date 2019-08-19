Doncaster Knights part company with head coach Tom Smith

Have your say

Doncaster Knights head coach Tom Smith has left the club by mutual consent, according to a club statement.

The former Northampton Saints star, who was capped 61 times for Scotland, was appointed head coach in April on a three-year contract.

The Knights finished 10th in the Championship last season, and recently beat Bridgend Ravens 47-7 in a pre-season friendly.

The club have also been busy in the transfer market over summer, signing forward Matt Smith and centre Pete Lucock from Yorkshire Carnegie.

Speaking in June, the 47-year-old said he was 'delighted' to be appointed head coach, and remembered what a tough team Doncaster were to play against.