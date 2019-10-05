Doncaster Knights v Jersey Reds: Full-back Johnny McPhillips ready for Knights bow

LEICESTER TIGERS fly-half Johnny McPhillips makes his debut for Doncaster Knights today.

He arrived this week on a season-long loan from the Premiership club and goes straight into the side for the Championship Cup tie against visiting Jersey Reds.

McPhillips, 22, starts at full-back – he can also play centre –and has plenty of experience having played 24 games for Ulster before moving to Welford Road in the summer and representing Ireland Under-20s earlier in his career.

Director of rugby Clive Griffiths said; “We have re-opened links with Leicester Tigers and are pleased to have Johnny join the squad.

“He has a specialism in a number of positions and will help us massively with our injury crisis in the backs.

“He has a quality about him with his career so far as he has played at a high level with Ulster, Leicester and the Ireland U20s.”

McPhillips is one of numerous changes following Sunday’s heavy loss at Newcastle Falcons.

Sam Olver, Tom James, Robin Hislop, Ben Hunter, Colin Quigley and Matt Challinor all come into the starting side while Doncaster Phoenix and Academy star Allan Hudson has also joined on loan for the Cup contest and sits on the bench.

Although the season has only just begun, Doncaster have hit real selection issues with ten players sidelined by injury.

Morgan Eames, Sam Jones, Pete Lucock and Marc Thomas all suffered injuries at Newcastle joining Dougie Flockhart, Kurt Morath Jack Roberts, Cameron Cowell, Michael Hills and Tom Calladine on the sidelines.

Ollie Stedman is also serving the second week of his three-week ban as Doncaster – who opened with a 44-12 win over Hartpury – look to respond after the 57-0 loss at Newcastle.