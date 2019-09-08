Doyle praise for winning ‘beast’ Hello Youmzain

JAMES Doyle hailed Hello Youmzain as a ‘beast’ after making all to land Haydock’s Group One Betfair Sprint Cup for North Yorkshire trainer Kevin Ryan.

It was a welcome win at the highest level for the jockey who was an unlucky loser in both Ascot’s King George and York’s Juddmonte International.

Jockey James Doyle and trainer Kevin Ryan celebrate the Haydock success of Hello Youmzain.

However Doyle’s big race reputation is such that connections were quick to secure his services once it emerged that he was without a ride in the race.

And in-form Ryan – who was triple-handed in this prestigious six furlong race – believes the best is still to come from this progressive three-year-old.

This is due, in part, to the physical development of the Jaber Abdullah-owned horse who Doyle last rode at Newbury in April when fourth in the Greenham Stakes.

“He’s a beast! He’s a completely different horse to the one I rode in the spring,” eulogised the jockey.

“I hadn’t planned on leading all the way but he hit the gate so well and he gets this trip standing on his head.

“He’s got a lovely, powerful stride and when he hits top gear he has a good turn of foot and then levels off, so it worked out perfectly.”

It is certainly true that Hello Youmzain’s task was made easier by the late absences of Ten Sovereigns and Advertise, two three-year-olds already with lofty Group One wins to their name.

Yet this was still a big step up for a horse who had not raced since finishing third to the Frankie Dettori-ridden Advertise in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup. However Doyle was content to help cut out the running with the James Tate-trained Invincible Army and the pair had a clear break on the field as they thundered into the final two furlongs.

With Invincible Army then dropping out of contention, Hello Youmzain held on comfortably from The Tin Man, the 2018 winner, and German raider Waldpfad.

Ryan’s admirably consistent Brando was fourth – a burst blood vessel did not help his cause – while the trainer’s third runner, Mumbo Jumbo, was a far from disgraced seventh.

“We decided after Ascot that we’d be patient with him as it’s not all about this year,” said Hambleton-based Ryan, whose confidence had grown throughout the week.

“These horses don’t come around very often and although we gave him a tentative entry in the Nunthorpe at York’s Ebor festival, this race was always the plan. He’s such a young horse and a big horse as well. You shouldn’t wish your life away, but he’s going to mature and he’ll be a stronger horse next year. He’s very exciting.”

Next month’s Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot is likely to be Hello Youmzain’s final race of 2019, said the trainer who was recording his first domestic Group One since 2013.

“He’s going to mature, he still hasn’t got his strength. He’s very exciting,” added Ryan.

“He’ll have one more run this year on Champions Day at Ascot and then we’ll put him away for next season.

“I wouldn’t rule out bringing him back to five furlongs at some stage. He showed today he has loads of pace – Major Jumbo is not a slow horse and he had him off the steel within a furlong.”

Ascot’s top end of season sprint is likely to see a rematch with The Tin Man after the seven-year-old produced his best run for a year for trainer James Fanshawe and Oisin Murphy, who is on course to be this year’s Stobart champion jockey.

“First of all, the team has done a fantastic job to get him back. After his last run at Newbury, I thought that might be the end of him as he was a bit stiff behind and he is seven,” said Fanshawe. “Everyone has been working hard to get him back to top form.

“With the performances this year, you can never be that confident, but I knew he was in good shape going into the race,” he added.

“I’m really pleased with him, he’s run very well and I hope we can have him in the same form for Ascot.”

Michael Dods was quick to rule out the Ayr Gold Cup for Dakota Gold following his maiden Listed-race victory at in the LNER Supporting CALM Garrowby Stakes at York yesterday.

The in-form sprinter was winning his fourth successive race, having claimed two valuable races at York already together with the prestigious Great St Wilfrid at Ripon.

As he has been all season, Connor Beasley was in the saddle and despite a little bump on leaving the stalls he was soon at the head of affairs in the six-furlong feature.

With Group One performer Mabs Cross nearing the end of her career, Dods appears to have found a replacement. “He’s quickly improving and is an exciting horse – it’s not very often they come along, but it’s nice when they do,” said the Darlington trainer.