Dream Epsom debut as Yorkshire jockey Phil Dennis dashes to victory on Ornate

IT is not often that a trainer is still smiling after missing out on a world record by just 0.31 seconds.

Yet Bawtry’s David Griffiths could not have been happier after Ornate won the Dash – Epsom’s Derby-day sprint – under Yorkshire-born jockey Phil Dennis, who was riding at the iconic track for the first time.

Phil Dennis and Orn ate (left) win the Dash at Epsom on derby day, just missing out on a world record time.

Regarded as the fastest five furlongs in the world because of the downhill undulations, and with already quick ground drying out under the summer sun, Ornate’s winning time of 54 seconds exactly was just outside the course and world record of 53.69 seconds set by Stone of Folca in the 2012 renewal.

Griffiths and his wife Sophie, who enjoyed so much sprint success with the now retired Take Cover, are reappraising Ornate’s plans after deciding, just last week, not to enter Royal Ascot’s King’s Stand Stakes later this month.

Possible longer-term targets include the King George Stakes at Goodwood, a race that Take Cover won twice in recent years, and the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp on Arc day.

“He has jumped great and nearly made all in a very good effort,” an elated Griffiths told The Yorkshire Post. “It was really, really impressive. To pretty much make all in a race like that and keep going – it’s a great day.”

Though the Griffiths-trained Duke Of Firenze was unplaced after being denied a clear run, the plan with Ornate – owned by the Kings Road Racing Partnership – is to stick to the five furlongs, the minimum trip, for the foreseeable future.

“I’m delighted. We probably fancied Duke Of Firenze a bit more as he was drawn on the stands’ side rail (stall 19) which is usually the place you need to be,” added the trainer.

“Ornate was drawn completely the other side (stall 2), but I thought he was seriously well handicapped off a mark of 99. He has so much speed, but I didn’t expect him to be tanking along at that speed as it is the quickest five furlongs here. Ornate was wrong last year but we’ve got him back since and it’s just been about taking little steps with him.

“He had good form over six furlongs when trained by Robert Cowell, but I think if we try to campaign him over six that might make him slow. There are more opportunities over six furlongs, but if you campaign him over that trip, you will take away his natural speed. It only takes less than 60 seconds, so it’s okay – you only have to worry for about a minute, which I am happy with!”

Griffiths briefed Dennis to arrive at the Surrey track in plenty of time – he made it to Epsom by 11am – and they walked the track together to discuss tactics for the cavalry charge.

The biggest win in the career of Dennis, the jockey has struck an effective rapport with Griffiths after emailing the South Yorkshire trainer last year in the hope of getting some opportunities.

Victorious, ironically, on Duke Of Firenze at York a week earlier, Dennis, 22, said: “That was a lot of fun. To be fair he’s such a straightforward horse. He is literally ‘jump and go’ – that’s his style. He’s in top gear the whole way but he just keeps going. He goes a relentless gallop the whole way.

“It was my first ride here and that’s some feeling. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet, but he’s been some horse for me. It’s my first year without a claim, so I needed something like that.

“Last week on Duke Of Firenze was my highlight at the time, but this has just blown it out of the water.”