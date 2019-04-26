Dry spell causes Cyrname to swerve meeting with Altior at Sandown

CYRNAME will sidestep a clash with Altior in tomorrow’s bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown due to quick ground.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Cyrname is the highest-rated chaser in training following two breathtaking performances at Ascot under Harry Cobden, who has enjoyed a career-best season.

Nicholls raised the prospect of dropping Cyrname down to the minimum trip for a meeting with dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Altior as long as there was sufficient give in the ground, but the recent dry weather has put paid to those plans.

Cyrname could still run in the Oaksey Chase over two miles and six furlongs – final declarations will be made this morning and hinge on the weather.

Potential rivals could include the Brian Ellison-trained Definitly Red, who was brought down in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when still travelling well for jockey Danny Cook.

With Cyrname ruled out, Nicky Henderson’s Altior will face just five rivals as he seeks a record 19th successive victory that, if achieved, would surpass the 18 straight victories recorded by the Nicholls-trained Big Buck’s.

Meanwhile, Crystal Ocean will aim to repeat last year’s win in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown today.

One of the highest-rated Flat horses in training, Sir Michael Stoute’s five-year-old landed the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last June.

He went on to chase home stablemate Poet’s Word in the King George and finish second to Cracksman in the Champion Stakes.

David Menuisier’s popular grey Thundering Blue is back for more this season after a very productive 2018.

The six-year-old won a Group Two at York, as well as the Stockholm Cup in Sweden, but he gained most credit for finishing third in the Juddmonte International behind Roaring Lion when in front of the likes of Saxon Warrior and Benbatl.

“He’s absolutely fine, he’s had a good winter – he’s pretty much the same as he’s always been,” said Menuisier.

“We know that he always needs his first run so it won’t be a matter of winning at any price. We want him to run well, but it’s his seasonal debut and if he gets tired he gets tired and we’ll take it from there.