Eddie Hearn's plan to ensure that Josh Warrington goes down in boxing history as 'pound-for-pound great'

Eddie Hearn plans to help Josh Warrington build a legacy which will ensure that he goes down in boxing history as a "pound-for-pound great".

The pair were reunited this week, more than three years on from a parting of ways over a difference in opinion regarding what the Leeds featherweight's next career move should have been.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn had to watch on from afar as Warrington subsequently went on to win a world title, but believes he is now perfectly positioned to guide the Leeds Warrior to the next level.

"It’s a pleasure to have Josh back, not just one of the best in Britain but one of the best in the world, and now it’s time to prove that," Hearn said.

"It's a case now of making sure that we go on and create a legacy, and that legacy is unifying the division, trying to make sure that he fights in America and has that big away-day,

"We've got to make sure now that he goes on from popular British fighter to worldwide fighter, who goes down as a pound-for-pound great.

"We are inheriting one of the top fighters in the world. We're not inheriting a guy that we've got to build or try and create a profile for, he's ready-made, so it's our job to help him go on and achieve the final stages of his career."

Warrington, 29, signed up with rival promoter Frank Warren after splitting from Matchroom in December 2016, before going on to take the IBF world crown when he defeated Lee Selby on a memorable night at Leeds United's Elland Road ground.

And, while Hearn admits that it was difficult to see Warrington succeed without him, he insists that he is still proud of what the Yorkshireman achieved during their three-year separation.

"It was a sickener," he added.

"I had to sit back and watch him fill up Elland Road and win a world title and then fight Carl Frampton, and it was frustrating at times, but I was proud of him.

"I was watching and thinking he won’t beat Lee Selby, and fair play it was a great performance and he won that fight in style.

"Whilst it wasn’t on my show I was proud and pleased for him because what him and Steve Wood have built from the ground up is special."

Moving forwards, Hearn expects to announce a world title unification fight for Warrington with either Gary Russell, Leo Santa Cruz, Can Xu or Shakur Stevenson in the next couple of weeks.

Matchroom hope that the bout will take place at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.