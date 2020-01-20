Eddie Jones rings changes for England’s Six Nations squad

Have your say

England have dropped Jack Nowell from their squad for the Six Nations as one of 10 absentees from last autumn’s World Cup.

Nowell, the Lions wing who is highly rated by Eddie Jones, played for Exeter in Saturday’s Champions Cup victory over La Rochelle but is excluded from the 34 names picked for the 2020 Championship.

Also missing from the 32 players who helped England reach the World Cup final are Jack Singleton, Mark Wilson, Dan Cole, Billy Vunipola, Henry Slade, Piers Francis, Joe Cokanasiga, Ben Spencer and Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell.

Many of the Japan 2019 casualties are injured.

However, Jones has opted against calling up specialist number eight cover for Billy Vunipola.

Competing to deputise for Vunipola in the back row are Tom Curry, Lewis Ludlam and Ben Earl.

Earl is among eight uncapped players who travel to Portugal on Thursday for a pre-Six Nations training camp with the exciting Saracens prop joined by hooker Tom Dunn, wing Ollie Thorley, centre Fraser Dingwall, full-back George Furbank, lock Alex Moon, prop Will Stuart and former Yorkshire Carnegie loan fly-half Jacob Umaga.

Umaga, nephew of former New Zealand captain Tana, is included ahead of Marcus Smith who trained with England in the build-up to the World Cup.

England launch their Six Nations title quest against France in Paris on February 2.

“It is always about winning the next game so we have picked the best squad available,” Jones said.

“At the same time we wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it’s an exciting opportunity for them.”

England’s Six Nations sqiad - Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Worcester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton, Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), George Furbank (Northampton), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers),

Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).