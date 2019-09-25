Enable looks strong ahead of push for record third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe win

Equine superstar Enable pleased connections with a workout as the five-year-old prepares for an unprecedented third victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Regular partner Frankie Dettori was on board John Gosden’s stable star as Enable undertook the piece on work on the Newmarket gallops.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, was also on hand to watch the 10-time Group One winner. He said: “It was a good, solid piece of work. Her preparations have been straightforward – we’ve had no issues, and she’s been in good form.”

Enable has only been beaten once in 14 career starts and she heads to France having won her last 12 outings, triumphing in the Yorkshire Oaks on her most recent run at York.

Meanwhile, Karl Burke expects Lord Of The Lodge to prove a tough nut to crack in Thursday’s Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

The seven-furlong Group Three – better known as the Somerville Tattersall Stakes – has this year attracted a field of seven high-class juveniles, with Lord Of The Lodge very much setting the standard after finishing second to Threat in the Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Leyburn-based Burke said: “He ran a super race in the Gimcrack, and we think he’s taken a step forward since then.”