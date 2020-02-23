England 24 Ireland 12: Excellent England shrug off wing issue to dash Ireland's Grand Slam hopes

IRELAND were supposed to pepper England’s makeshift winger Jonathan Joseph to oblivion but the way to negate that is to not let them get anywhere near enough to actually offer an attacking kick.

In essence, that is what Eddie Jones’ England did yesterday, not that they were ever even worried about the Bath centre earning his 50th cap by starting out wide for the first time in a Test.

England's Maro Itoje (left) and Ireland's CJ Stander tussle during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium. (David Davies/PA Wire).

They were so good in most areas, especially in a brilliant first half that established a 17-0 lead, that their beleaguered opponents had no realistic chance of success even if Andrew Porter’s try deep in injury-time skewed the final scoreline somewhat.

Instead, England, with Courtney Lawes supreme at blindside flanker and Maro Itoje seemingly everywhere, secured the victory that keeps them on course for a potential Six Nations title and dashes their opponents’ hopes of a Grand Slam.

Owen Farrell, the captain who led from the front as always, was in the ear of referee Jaco Peyper with his helpful insight at various points of the 80 minutes.

No doubt he will be even more vocal in earshot of his dad Andy, the Ireland head coach, if their paths cross in the days ahead having come out on top of this family battle.

England's Manu Tuilagi is tackled during the Guinness Six Nations match (David Davies/PA Wire)

Manu Tuilagi was back from injury and, crucially, got some early carries to blast some holes at Ireland, doing wonders for his confidence and little for his opponents’.

England started fast and Jamie George even found himself surging down the left wing; the hosts wanted to get Joseph involved elsewhere but few could have envisaged that tactic involving their hooker hugging the touchline in such impressive fashion.

Still, it was an example of the variety of their play and it was no surprise when they opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Ben Youngs dabbed a kick through in midfield for Farrell to chase and it seemed Jonathan Sexton had it covered but the British Lion somehow managed to juggle and spill behind his own line to gift George Ford the easiest of tries.

Farrell added the conversion but things did not get any better for Sexton.

The Ireland fly-half sliced one kick backwards as his side tried to gain his side some much-needed position and when they did eventually earn a penalty 25m out and almost in front, he embarrassingly shanked it wide.

Sexton - World Player of the Year in 2018 - was not on his own, mind; Ireland were a shambles all over.

At one point, tensions boiled over for CJ Stander, the No8 who had a disagreement with Itoje on the floor in backfield and spent the next few phases defending with no jersey on.

By the time England had finished with them in an utterly one-sided first-half, the entire embarrassed Ireland team must have felt they had been stripped naked.

After Sexton’s gaffe for the opening try, it was Jacob Stockdale who messed up for England’s second, dallying when Ford chipped between the posts and Elliot Daly stealing into score for Farrell to make it 14-0 after 25 minutes.

The confusion continued at a pace; Sexton sent a pass to Bundee Aki which was dropped but the Ireland No10 picked up in an offside position to concede yet another penalty.

At one point, Farrell was picked up saying to Peyer “everything we talked about yesterday is coming!”

He was referring to Ireland’s infringing at the ruck; no one could have predicted his dad’s side being so poor.

Itoje charged down another woeful Conor Murray box kick but this time there was no reward for the home team.

Instead, when a thunderous Farrell tackle in midfield forced another Ireland error, he eventually slotted a penalty for the 17-0 interval lead that never truly looked like being troubled.

Obviously, Ireland - who had struggled to get in England's 22 beforehand - were always going to come out stronger at the start of the second period; it can only be imagined what Farrell Senior had to say to them.

Robbie Henshaw gave them a sniff when edging over from close range, just managing to his hands free from Farrell to touch down in the 50th minute.

Still, Sexton missed the conversion attempt once more and the Red Rose soon got back in their rhythm.

The job was completed when backs Jonny May, Tuilagi and Farrell all joined a line-out maul to drive Luke Cowan-Dickie over in the 62nd minute with Farrell maintaining his 100 per cent record with the boot.

Tuilagi got over for a second effort but that was ruled out due to May’s marginally forward tap down though winger May was unlucky to not get more when he stole the ball and raced downfield only to be taken out late by Henshaw after kicking on.

Wasps prop Will Stuart got his first taste of Test action towards the end and, tellingly, it was John Cooney who converted Porter’s try, not Sexton who truly had an afternoon to forget.

England host Wales on March 7 when Ireland entertain Italy and this tournament is still so very much open.

England: Daly; May, Tuilagi (Slade 74), Farrell, Joseph; Ford, Youngs (Heinz 58); Marler (Genge 58), George (Cowan-Dickie 52), Sinckler (Stuart 69), Itoje, Kruis, Lawes (Ewels 58), Underhill, Curry (Earl 66).

Ireland: Larmour (Earls 64); Conway (Byrne 66), Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray (Cooney 55); Healy (Kilcoyne 26), Herring (Kelleher 60), Furlong (Porter 58), Toner (Delane 60) Ryan, O’Mahoney, van der Flier, Stander.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)