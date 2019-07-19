Experienced James Archer brings winning mentality to Leeds Chiefs

IN forward James Archer, Leeds Chiefs have signed a player with a winning mentality allied to bundles of experience.

As the clock ticks down to the Elland Road club’s inaugural campaign in NIHL National in September, it is becoming clear that Sam Zajac’s team will not be short on leadership.

Leeds Chiefs' player-coach Sam Zajac, pictured in action for Whitely Bay last season. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

In Archer, player-coach Zajac has brought in someone possessing a cv that boasts plenty of silverware, his most recent successes coming last season at Hull Pirates when, under Jason Hewitt, he helped the East Yorkshire club to a memorable treble.

This season will see Archer line up against his former team-mates with the Pirates one of Leeds’ main conference rivals and Zajac is happy to have him on board.

“James is an excellent pick up for us,” said Zajac. “He’s got that experience which we are always trying to strike a balance with in the team and he’s coming off the back of a really successful year in Hull.”

Having spent time as a fringe player for Coventry Blaze between 2006-08, Archer spent time in Milton Keynes and his home town of Sheffield before making the switch to Manchester Phoenix in 2010 where he helped them lift two EPL league titles and a play-off trophy.

“He proved for years in the old EPL, what he can bring, always putting up plenty of points,” added Zajac. “He’s exactly the kind of guy we were looking for, one who can move up and down the line-up as he gives us different options. He’s not one-dimensional and he’s got a lot of intangibles which we find really attractive.”