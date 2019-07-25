Familiar team ethic has James Archer predicting success for Leeds Chiefs

JAMES ARCHER believes Leeds Chiefs will have the element of surprise on their side when they launch their inaugural campaign in the NIHL National.

The 30-year-old forward was last Friday unveiled as the latest recruit by player-coach Sam Zajac to be part of the city’s first-ever ice hockey team which will play out of a brand new rink on Elland Road.

Their first campaign will pit them against Yorkshire rivals Hull Pirates and Sheffield Steeldogs in a ‘northern’ conference that will also house Telford Tigers and MK Lightning. Swindon Wildcats, Bracknell Bees, Basingstoke Bison, Peterborough Phantoms and London-based Raiders will make up the other conference.

After two seasons which has produced mis-matched leagues in the second tier, it is hoped that the new structure will provide competitive hockey on a more regular basis, resembling the former English Premier Ice Hockey League which folded in the summer of 2017.

And Archer, from Sheffield, who was last season part of the treble-winning Hull team under player-coach Jason Hewitt, believes the Chiefs can play a big role in helping make the NIHL National an attractive proposition for both players and fans.

Leeds Chiefs, player-coach, Sam Zajac. Picture: Colin Lawson.

“We might surprise quite a few people,” said Archer. “With the players that Sammy has signed and will be signing - we’ll take some scalps this year.

“With the team we’re putting together, I think we can make the play-offs - that’s obviously the aim, although until all the rosters are revealed it is hard to say.

“I think MK will be a good side, obviously Hull will be up there, Swindon, Peterborough - they are all well-coached and well-drilled teams so I think it is going to be very competitive.”

After initially coming through the Sheffield junior system, Archer made the move across to Peterborough Phantoms in 2003-4 where he made his senior debut later that season.

A GB Under-18 and Under-20 player, stints followed back home with Sheffield Scimitars and then Milton Keynes.

Dotted in between were spells in the top-flight Elite League with Coventry Blaze and Hull Stingrays, where a full-time move beckoned in 2010 before the club temporarily folded.

But Archer quickly secured a deal in the EPIHL at Manchester Phoenix, playing an integral role in winning two league titles and a play-off trophy under player-coach Tony Hand.

After the Phoenix folded towards the end of the 2015-16 season, Archer returned to Peterborough for a year before a switch to Hull produced such a memorable campaign last time out.

Archer said the secret of success at Manchester under the legendary Hand was the dedication to the ‘team ethic, something he already sees evidence of in Leeds.

“I’d probably class it as an average team,” added Archer. “We were a good bunch of British players, but we weren’t your outstanding 40-goals-per-season type players.

“Everyone just pitched in and did their job and bought into the system at the time - it was a true team ethic, everything was about the team.

“And that is something I see in what Sammy is trying to build. I’ve got a similar feeling as to when I was in Manchester. Everything is going to be very team orientated, everybody is going to chip in a daily basis.”