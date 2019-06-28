Farsley are aiming to blow the Bradford League title race wide open

IN-FORM Farsley are seeking to blow the Bradford Premier League title race wide open with victory at leaders Woodlands tomorrow.

That’s the message from stalwart Mark Harrison ahead of the game of the day which sees the Red Laners head to Albert Terrace to face a peerless Woodlands side who are 35 points clear after winning all seven completed league matches this term – and safely through to the last four of the Priestley Cup.

Josh Poysden. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

As it stands, fifth-placed Farsley are 46 points behind the leaders, but are in decent order and should the visitors possess a full deck of players tomorrow including Yorkshire duo Josh Poysden and James Logan, it promises to be an absorbing contest.

Harrison said: “They are clear of the pack now and we need to blow the league open, don’t we?

“It is a big focus because if we beat them there, you might change the momentum.

“We would like to open up the league because at the minute, they are running away with it. We need to make it difficult for them.

Woodland's Chris Brice. PIC: Allan McKenzie/JPIMedia

“We are hoping that if everyone is available, we can have a good run at it. It is all about availability and making sure we put out the strongest team that we can as we are playing good cricket – we are five from five.”

Farsley’s upturn in form has coincided with the presence of Poysden, Logan and overseas man Pat Kruger on the pitch together, although there remains work to do if they are to build on an uplifting past month.

“For me, it is how we bat and can we post that total or chase it down,” Harrison observed.

“That is going to be our biggest challenge. With the way the weather has gone, it is hard for batters to get rhythm.

“There are not many people flying away with it in the runs chart. If we can adapt a bit better and learn, I do think we have a good chance of winning a lot more games in the second half.

“Woodlands is a big game. They have found their balance in their top order, but if we can nick out their two top or three, we can put some pressure on.

“They will be looking at us in exactly the same way. Bricey (Chris Brice) and Kez (Ahmed) are very high-quality and if we have Logie and Poysy, it is going to be a good game of tactics.

“A lot of it will come down to captaincy as well, in terms of which captain makes the right decisions at the right times.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, second-placed Hanging Heaton entertain Cleckheaton and champions Pudsey St Lawrence, in third, visit Lightcliffe.

It’s an intriguing day towards the bottom with ninth-placed New Farnley mindful of the need for victory at home to basement club Methley and Townville hosting Undercliffe.

Wrenthorpe, who are also struggling, welcome fourth-placed Bradford & Bingley.

Just 22 points separate the top six in Championship One, with third-placed Morley hosting Baildon, in fourth.

Leaders Keighley host fifth-placed East Bierley and second-placed Bankfoot are at home to Wakefield St Michael’s.

Pudsey Congs go to Ossett and Batley visit Gomersal. Hartshead Moor entertain neighbours Scholes.