Francis Cummins looking for improvement as Doncaster Knights tackle Newcastle Falcons

ASSISTANT coach Francis Cummins has urged Doncaster Knights not to be “over-awed” when they take on Newcastle Falcons tomorrow.

The South Yorkshire club started their season positively with a 44-22 Championship Cup win over Hartpury but face a far sterner test at Kingston Park.

“We have to go there and not be over-awed by playing an ex-Premiership team,” said Cummins.

“We have to just improve from last week, that’s the main thing. We left a few tries out there against Hartpury.”

Welsh centre Kyle Evans comes into the starting XV for the first time and ex-Bristol scrum-half Reiss Cullen makes his debut.

It is perhaps no surprise that after an 83-0 opening night loss, Yorkshire Carnegie make sweeping changes for their Cup game against Cornish Pirates.

Following that sobering experience at Nottingham, director of rugby Martyn Wood and head coach Joe Ford make nine alterations for today’s fixture at West Park Leeds.

Crucially, one of those sees former Leicester Tigers fly-half Ford include himself as Carnegie – still only in the early stages of their reformation – seek to bring some much-needed experience to the ranks.

“We’ll be better,” said Wood, with former Doncaster and Newcastle hooker Ben Sowery coming in to add his Premiership nous, too, as co-captain.

“We have three simple stats that we aim for – little improvements in certain areas – and we know they are achievable. If we do that we’ll be pleased and Joe’s wanting to get cracking.”

Cornish are led by Chris Stirling who left his Carnegie director of rugby role when they hit financial problems at the end of last season.