Free racing tips: Don is the one to be on in Cambridgeshire at Newmarket

FREE Yorkshire Post racing tips for Saturday's action including at Ripon.
RIPON: 1.55 Be Prepared, 2.30 Gold Souk, 3.05 Lathom, 3.35 Baron Bolt, 4.10 Tammooz, 4.45 Kaafy, 5.20 Isabella Brant.
NEWMARKET: 1.50 Kameko, 2.25 Raffle Prize, 3.00 Siskin, 3.40 LE DON DE VIE (NAP), 4.15 Folk Dance, 4.50 Mild Illusion, 5.25 Vitralite.
HAYDOCK: 1.30 Craylands, 2.05 Barristan The Bold, 2.40 Ptarmigan Ridge, 3.15 Saaheq, 3.50 You Owe Me, 4.25 Mondain, 5.00 Sputnik Planum.
CHESTER: 1.35 Strait Of Hormuz, 2.10 Confrontational, 2.45 Stone Soldier, 3.20 Gossip Column, 3.55 Toronado Queen, 4.30 Kvetuschka, 5.05 Wolf Prince.
CHELMSFORD: 5.20 Vincenzo Coccotti, 5.50 Thunderoad, 6.20 Star Of Southwold, 6.50 Tropics, 7.20 Kitaabaat, 7.50 Swift Wing, 8.20 Snow Patch.
MARKET RASEN: 1.40 Absolute Jaffa, 2.15 Zeb Spirit, 2.50 Beautiful Ben, 3.25 Monty’s Award, 4.00 Storm Rising, 4.35 Baby Ted, 5.10 Inexorable.