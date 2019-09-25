Free racing tips: Hard to be Critical of Haggas hope at Newcastle

YORKSHIRE POST free racing tips for Wednesday's action including at Redcar.
REDCAR: 12.15 Sweet Embrace, 12.45 Breguet Boy, 1.15 Rulers Kingdom, 1.45 Thornaby Nash, 2.20 Buniann, 2.50 Brassica, 3.25 Grimsdyke, 3.55 Red Allure.
GOODWOOD: 2.00 Herman Hesse, 2.30 Love Dreams, 3.05 Shining, 3.40 Illumined, 4.10 Specialise, 4.45 De Vegas Kid, 5.20 More Than Likely.
KEMPTON: 5.00 Desert Safari, 5.30 Dance Fever, 6.00 End Zone, 6.30 Informed Front, 7.00 Basilisk, 7.30 Faylaq, 8.00 Sir Prize, 8.30 Casarubina.
PERTH: 2.10 Carrie Des Champs, 2.40 Lucky Robin, 3.15 Justatenner, 3.50 Topofthecotswolds, 4.20 The Boola Bee, 4.55 Holy Motivation.
NEWCASTLE: 5.15 Asian Angel, 5.45 Tails I Win, 6.15 Crystal Pegasus, 6.45 Jovial, 7.15 Colonel Slade, 7.45 Don Ramiro, 8.15 CRITICAL TIME (NAP).