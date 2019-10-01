Free racing tips: Havana punt at landing Kempton prize

YORKSHIRE POST free racing tips for Tuesday's racing.
AYR: 1.50 The Stalking Moon, 2.20 Yes You, 2.50 Manzo Duro, 3.20 Chaplin Bay, 3.50 The Big House, 4.20 Young Fire, 4.50 The Navigator, 5.20 Majeste.
SEDGEFIELD: 2.00 California Soul, 2.30 Jatiluwih, 3.00 River Frost, 3.30 Prancing Oscar, 4.00 Ringaringarosie, 4.30 Simply Mani, 5.00 Enzillerya.
SOUTHWELL: 2.10 Centreofexcllence, 2.40 Manofthemountain, 3.10 Diomede Des Mottes, 3.40 Calvinist, 4.10 Statutario, 4.40 Ulysses.
KEMPTON: 5.10 Swell Song, 5.40 Mia Diva, 6.10 Queens Road, 6.40 Lyricist Voice, 7.10 HAVANA JANE (NAP), 7.40 Total Commitment, 8.10 By Rail.