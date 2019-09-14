Free racing tips: Logician makes perfect sense in St Leger

FREE Yorkshire Post racing tips for Saturday's meetings including the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster.
DONCASTER: 1.50 Bielsa, 2.25 Shine So Bright, 3.00 Royal Crusade, 3.35 LOGICIAN (NAP), 4.10 Kingbrook, 4.45 Qaysar, 5.55 The Trader.
CHESTER: 1.30 Huboor, 2.05 Durston, 2.40 My Reward, 3.15 Raahy, 3.50 Bellevarde, 4.25 Mickey, 5.00 Garden Oasis.
LINGFIELD: 1.10 Junoesque, 1.40 Lady Of Shalott, 2.15 Mr Nice Guy, 2.50 My Poem, 3.25 Narak, 4.00 Reloaded, 4.35 Whisper Aloud.
BATH: 2.00 Miss Gargar, 2.35 Forus, 3.10 Bronze River, 3.45 Little Boy Blue, 4.20 Sash, 4.55 Mojave, 5.30 Pink Flamingo.
CHELMSFORD: 1.35 Freshwater Cliffs, 2.10 Intuitive, 2.45 Habub, 3.20 Limit Long, 3.55 New Angel, 4.30 Mostawaa, 5.05 Jeweller.
MUSSELBURGH: 3.30 Lagenda, 4.05 Puerto Sol, 4.40 Just Hubert, 5.15 Muhallab, 5.45 Ventura Flame, 6.15 Calvados Spirit, 6.45 Cape Victory, 7.15 Super Florence.