Free racing tips: Mel's swell under Ryan Moore at Newbury

YORKSHIRE POST free racing tips for Friday's meetings.
NEWBURY: 1.15 Tommy Rock, 1.50 River Nymph, 2.20 Shailene, 2.55 Cosmic Power, 3.25 Cape Palace, 3.55 Tabarrak, 4.30 MELNIKOVA (NAP), 5.05 Entrusting.
AYR: 1.40 Gravity Force, 2.10 Rapid Russo, 2.40 Dylan De Vega, 3.15 Que Amoro, 3.45 Pendleton, 4.20 Project Bluebook, 4.55 Sootability, 5.30 Grazeon Roy.
NEWTON ABBOT: 2.00 Ruthless Article, 2.30 Exxaro, 3.05 Sarasota, 3.35 Bobble Emerald, 4.10 Aintree My Dream, 4.45 Picture Painter.
NEWCASTLE: 5.15 Blame It On Sally, 5.50 Hooflepuff, 6.20 Urban Hero, 6.50 Marvel, 7.20 Chaplin Bay, 7.50 Robert Guiscard, 8.20 Extrasolar.