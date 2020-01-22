Free tickets to Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National on offer through new Myracing competition launch

Have your say

A competition has been launched to become a racecourse enclosure tester - with the chance to win FREE TICKETS to four huge meetings.

Myracing are hiring a racecourse enclosure tester for the 2020 racing season, with the selected expert set to 'travel the country in pursuit of the perfect luxury experience'.

Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

No experience or qualifications are needed to enter the competition - with the prize of attending the Grand National, Cheltenham Festival, Royal Ascot, Goodwood Festival

The winner will take on the job title of myracing’s Official Racecourse Enclosure Tester.

The job description includes travelling to the big 4 UK racedays of Cheltenham Festival; Goodwood Festival, Royal Ascot and The Grand National, to experience their luxury enclosures while enjoying a day out at the races in style, with myracing providing tickets to the events.

The winner will be required to report back to myracing about their experience and rank the quality, service and facilities of the racecourses’ enclosures against each other.

They’ll be 'treated like royalty at Royal Ascot' and 'live the life of luxury' while possibly taking home some handy winnings along the way.

The competition runs from 9am GMT Tuesday 21st January to 9pm GMT Tuesday 11th February with myracing contacting the winner by Wednesday 12th February.

Entrants must be aged 18 or older and can only enter once.

James Prosser, a spokesperson for myracing, said: “Horse racing is an exciting sport completed by luxury.

"We’re keen to get the right person for the job to decide which of the big 4 racecourses will get over the line in first place.

“Our Official Racecourse Enclosure Tester is a very exciting opportunity for the winner to become a member of the myracing team and enjoy the sport in absolute luxury.”

More information and a chance to enter visit the myracing competition page: https://myracing.com/myracing-treated-like-royalty/