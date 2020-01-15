Glasgow Clan 1 Sheffield Steelers 5 - Two-goal Tanner Eberle leads Steelers into dominant position

A FOUR-GOAL, third period goal blitz put Sheffield Steelers firmly in control of their Challenge Cup semi-final over Glasgow Clan after winning the first leg 5-1.

The result was the fifth straight win for the Steelers over Zack Fitzgerald’s side in all competitions with the two set to meet in the return leg at the FlyDSA Arena on January 29.

Tanner Eberle led the way for the visitors with two goals, although the win was marred with key forward Anthony DeLuca leaving the Braehead Arena on crutches after crashing into the boards awkwardly in a goalless first period.

In an evenly-matched, often physical encounter it was the visitors who broke the deadlock early in the second, Marc-Olivier Vallerand getting on the board at 23.29 when he reacted quickest to a rebound off Clan goaltender Patrick Killeen from Ben O’Connor’s initial shot.

The lead didn’t last for long, however, a goalmouth scramble being settled when Mikael Lidhammar poked the puck home through Tomas Duba’s legs at 24.38.

It was with only 24 seconds gone in the third period, though, that the Steelers took control, Eberle breaking down the left boards to fire in past Killeen from a tight angle.

Eberle was then in the right place at the right time to double the advantage when tipping in from Brendan Connolly at 48.52.

Six minutes later, a break down the left from Lucas Sandstrom saw him pick out Jonathan Phillips, who fed John Armstrong to tap home from in front to make it 4-1.

Swedish forward Sandtstrom got himself on the scoresheet just over two minutes later, breaking free down the middle to fire over Killeen’s right shoulder.