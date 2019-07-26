Haggas hoping for rain in order to enhance Addeybb’s chances

CONNECTIONS of Regal Reality hope he can make the most of having his sights lowered in the Sky Bet York Stakes.

Despite being fractious in the preliminaries, Sir Michael Stoute’s charge ran out an impressive winner on his first start over a mile-and-a-quarter in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May – and he then returned to the Esher venue for the Coral-Eclipse three weeks ago.

Slightly wayward beforehand, but he demonstrated his class during the race to finish a clear third behind multiple Group One winners Enable and Magical.

Chris Richardson, managing director for Regal Reality’s owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud, said: “He seems to have come out of his last race very well, and we’re looking forward to running him.

“Obviously we are hoping he’ll behave and won’t be too daunted by the new experience. Who knows what will happen? At least we’ve got the option of vanning him across the course to the parade ring if we need to.”

Regal Reality heads a five-strong field, with the William Haggas-trained Addeybb and Mark Johnston’s Elarqam set to renew rivalry after finishing first and third respectively in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Addeybb has not run since, and Haggas warns he will line up on Knavesmire this weekend only if conditions are suitable.

“The more rain they get the better his chance. If they don’t get enough rain then he might not even run, so we’ll see what happens,” he said. “I’m very happy with him, and there is a possibility they’ll get some rain. They’ll get quite a lot, with any luck.”

Since finishing third behind Addeybb, Elarqam has secured a fourth career victory in the Gala Stakes at Sandown.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, is looking forward to seeing the son of Frankel step back up in grade.

He said: “Mark and the team have been very happy with Elarqam since his win at Sandown. Saturday obviously represents a step up in grade, and we will find out if he is up to it, but he has been very consistent so far this season.”