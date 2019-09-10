Hat-trick target for John Gosden’s Enbihaar at Doncaster

ENBIHAAR will attempt a hat-trick of Group Two victories when she lines-up for tomorrow’s feature DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Having already got the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock and Goodwood’s Lillie Langtry Stakes in the bag, the John Gosden-trained four-year-old has seven younger fillies standing in her way.

Three of those – Delphinia, Peach Tree and South Sea Pearl – are from Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle stable.

Dame Maillot, trained by Ed Vaughan, steps up from an extended mile and a half after her victory in the Group Two Prix de Pomone. The Richard Hannon-trained Star Terms, Ralph Beckett’s Oydis and Mark Johnston’s Vivid Diamond make up the eight-strong field.

Johnston has a leading contender for the William Hill May Hill Stakes in West End Girl after nine juvenile fillies were declared for the Group Two over the straight mile.

Meanwhile the Middleham trainer’s Elarqam – third in last month’s Juddmonte International at York – is among 11 horses confirmed for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Aidan O’Brien has saddled a record seven previous winners of Saturday’s 10-furlong showpiece, and Magical appears his chief contender for this year’s renewal after the Ballydoyle handler withdrew Juddmonte hero Japan who now looks set to head straight to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

O’Brien is also responsible for six of the 10 fillies in the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes – the Group One line-up is headed by Laurens from the Leyburn stables of Karl Burke.