How VE Day celebrations snooker Crucible final

SNOOKER'S world final in Sheffield will not have its traditional Bank Holiday finish.

Next year’s Betfred World Championship will be played from April 18 to May 4.

The Crucible event has been snookered by the government switching the 2020 Bank Holiday from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8 in order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Following discussions with host broadcaster the BBC, World Snooker will keep the dates of the tournament at the Crucible and the television coverage will not be affected.

Following discussion with the Crucible, organisers will offer any fans who wish to return their tickets for Monday, May 4 a full refund.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said: “It’s a very disappointing decision by the UK government to change the date of the Bank Holiday at such short notice. To commemorate VE Day is an admirable principal, but why couldn’t this decision have been made years ago to give all affected parties enough time to plan?

“Tickets for the World Championship final are like gold dust, and no doubt we have many fans who have been lucky enough to get hold of them who now may have their plans scuppered because they have work commitments on the Monday. That’s why we will be offering them a full refund if they cannot be in Sheffield on that day. With more notice we could have planned for this change long before the tickets went on sale. It is a decision which will affect many businesses and individuals across the events industry.”