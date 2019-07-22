Hull boxer Luke Campbell looking to fulfill dad’s prophecy

Hull’s Luke Campbell is ready to deliver on his late father’s prophecy that he would be a unified world champion when he meets Vasiliy Lomachenko next month.

The 31-year-old, who won gold in the London Olympics, will take on the powerful Ukrainian for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles on August 31 at The O2 in London.

Lomachenko defended his WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine belts with a fourth-round knockout of Britain’s Anthony Crolla in April and Campbell is the next mandatory challenger, with the vacant WBC title also at stake.

“We know how good he is from being a young age but I never really thought we would be facing off,” Campbell said at a press conference on Monday.

“We set out goals and one is to have the titles. When I was young my father always said to me ‘you’re going to be Olympic champion’ and I never believed him.”

Campbell, whose father, Bernard, died in 2017, continued: “He also said in the pro game that I will hold all the belts and I finally now believe him.

“I’m the challenger, he’s the champion. Obviously I respect everything he has done and achieved but I also know that every champion was once a challenger and I’ll be ready to give everyone a great fight on August 31.

“My career is going from strength to strength. It took me a while to get settled in the pro game, now I feel like I’m finally settled.

“I’m in a great place and this is the perfect time for me. Both of us are in our prime and this for me is perfect timing.”

The 31-year-old Ukrainian, who also won gold at London and in Beijing four years previously, was not in the mood for talking.

He said: “I never think about being unbeatable, I just do my job and train hard. When I come in the ring I believe I win.”