Iain Jardine plotting hat-trick of wins at Beverley

FORMER EBOR-winning trainer Iain Jardine has challenged Five Helmets to claim a third victory at Beverley in the feature race at the East Yorkshire track.

The penultimate fixture of the season, the three-year-old gelding clearly enjoys competing on the Westwood.

After all, he won at Beverley last August, when in the care of Tom Dascombe, before winning again just late last month.

Five Helmets is one of five declared runners for the Chris & Sarah Burrows Handicap over a mile and a half, and will once again be ridden by regular ally Jamie Gormley.

And his trainer is once again expecting a bold bid from the Brendan Keogh-owned son of Helmet.

“He seems to like running at Beverley, for one reason or another,” said Scottish-based Jardine, whose Nakeeta won the 2017 Ebor at York.

“I think he’s still a progressive horse – and might even come into his own next year.

“Hopefully he’s a better horse than his mark of 77 might suggest.”

Five Helmets has already had a fine campaign, having won at Ayr and Hamilton in midsummer, but is on a minor retrieval mission following a disappointing effort in a strong, 15-runner handicap at York 10 days ago.

“Things didn’t pan out for him at York. They went fairly steady and he needs a decent gallop to show his best,” added the trainer.

“He finished his race off really well, albeit going past tired horses, but he’s taken that well and is in great form.

“This Beverley race was always going to be an option for him. He’s stepping up to a mile and a half, but I’m not too concerned about that as I’m pretty sure he’ll stay.

“He’s a nice horse with a staying pedigree. We’ve always liked him and we think he’s definitely above average.”

Five Helmets will, however, face stiff competition from the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Arctic Ocean, who won so well at Beverley in June. Two-time Beverley scorer Zihaam also runs and renews rivalry with Regal Mirage, with the latter winning the argument by a neck when the pair met last month.

Top-weight Cape Islay completes the line-up for Middleham’s Mark Johnston.

Dream Shot could be headed for the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket next month after putting up a personal best display when runner-up in the Flying Childers Stakes.

Harrogate-born trainer James Tate was delighted with how the Dream Ahead colt finished his race to claim second spot, just a length behind the Breeders’ Cup bound A’Ali in the Group Two at Doncaster over five furlongs.

“He ran a blinder. He’s not the most straightforward. He’s a little bit wayward.

“He came home well and that was definitely a career-best effort,” said the Newmarket-based trainer.

“I would have thought something like the Cornwallis would be on his radar.

“He’s got an entry in a Listed race (Harry Rosebery Stakes) at Ayr this week but the Cornwallis would be more likely.”

Tate revealed Kyllang Rock is unlikely to take up his engagement in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury on Saturday unless ground conditions ease.

“He’s in good form. He won his conditions race well the other day (at Nottingham),” he said. “He does like ease in the ground and the forecast looks pretty dry at the moment.

“I’d say he’ll probably sidestep the weekend unless the forecast changed.”