IBF world featherweight title decider: Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington aiming to deliver a ‘statement win’ over French contender Sofiane Takoucht

Following his “cuddling contest” with Kid Galahad in June, IBF Featherweight champion Josh Warrington wants to deliver a statement win against Sofiane Takoucht on Saturday night.

Warrington will put his world title on the line for a third time at the First Direct Leeds Arena against the unheralded Frenchmen this weekend.

The Leeds Warrior successfully defended his belt against Galahad in June, in a fight that saw the challenger warned twice for holding by the official.

It is a bout that Warrington himself admitted he could have prepared better for and the world champion is aiming to right the wrongs from that contest on Saturday night.

“I wouldn’t mind closing the show early,” said Warrington.

“First and foremost you want to win and you want to win looking good. You don’t want a long, drawn-out fight where it is close.

“I want to be dominating from the first bell to the last and, if an opportunity is there to close the show early, then I will take it.”

He added: “After the last fight, I want to come back with an A-class performance. Selby, Frampton were fights of the year but the last one was a cuddling contest. We go into this next one to deliver what we know we are capable of.”

Victory will take Warrington’s professional record to 30-0, an unbeaten run dating back to his debut in October 2009.

The Leeds Warrior won his first belt in his 13th fight, when he beat Chris Male by a unanimous decision to claim the English Featherweight title at The Venue, Dudley. And he said: “We have been on the title trail for the last 17 fights. It is a long time going.

“Ten years as a pro’ and 10 years unbeaten, When I first turned pro’ I didn’t think I would get to this kind of level but here I am.

“And I am enjoying and loving every minute of it.”