Ilkley Lido introduces bag searches after swimmers try to smuggle in alcohol

An outdoor pool with scenic views of the Yorkshire Dales has been forced to frisk swimmers for contraband booze.

Ilkley Lido has introduced the new rules after visitors flouted alcohol bans at the family-friendly leisure venue during the heatwave.

Booze is not allowed to be consumed on site, as the pool is popular with young children.

Swimmers will now have their bags searched on entry to prevent them smuggling drinks into the outdoor area.

A spokesman for Lido manager Bradford Council said:

“This amazing weather has drawn record numbers to our wonderful Ilkley Lido and people have been having a great time cooling down in the water. However this is a family area and a small minority of people have been bringing alcohol with them, which has the potential to spoil the safety and enjoyment of this superb facility for other users. Swimming and alcohol don’t mix, so to keep people safe we have had to bring in bag searches. Searchers are polite and it only takes a few moments.”